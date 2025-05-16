Emami Q4 profit up 10.5% to Rs 162 cr, announces interim dividend of Rs 2 per share

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd on Friday reported 10.5 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 162.17 crore for March quarter FY25, helped by a healthy volume growth in its core business.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 146.75 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Emami.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 963.05 crore in the quarter as against Rs 891.24 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 743.61 crore, up 9.3 per cent year-on-year.

Total income of Emami, which includes other income, was up 9.12 per cent to Rs 984.21 crore.

In FY25, Emami's PAT increased 10.85 per cent to Rs 802.74 crore, from Rs 724.14 crore a year ago. Total income rose 6.9 per cent to Rs 3,877.30 crore.

The board of Emami also approved payment of a special (interim) dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for 2024-25, while celebrating 50 years of the company.

Shares of Emami Ltd were trading at Rs 635.75 apiece, up 0.87 per cent on the BSE.