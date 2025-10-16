Emami Realty CEO Nitesh Kumar appointed MCCI infrastructure & realty council co-chairman

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) The Merchant's Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) has appointed Nitesh Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of Emami Realty Limited, as the Co-Chairman of its infrastructure & real estate council for the 2025-26 term.

The appointment acknowledges Kumar's contributions to the MCCI and the real estate sector, positioning him to lead initiatives focused on enhancing housing accessibility and affordability across India, according to a statement.

Kumar has been instrumental in advancing MCCI's mission by advocating for progressive policies, facilitating industry-government collaboration, and championing sustainable development within the real estate sector. His leadership is credited with strengthening MCCI's role in policy advocacy for infrastructure and realty, it said.

"I am deeply honoured to take the role of Co-Chairman of the Infrastructure & Real Estate Council at MCCI for the 2025-26 term. Our collective goal is to make housing a reality for all by leveraging cutting-edge technology, improving access to financing, and ensuring the availability of affordable, marketable land," Kumar said. PTI BSM NN