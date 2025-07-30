Emami unveils new brand identity to mark 50th anniversary

Kolkata, July 30 (PTI) Emami Ltd on Wednesday unveiled a fresh corporate identity to mark its 50th anniversary, signifying the conglomerate's global footprint and adaptability.

Emami Vice Chairman and MD Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said the rebranding marks a pivotal step in the conglomerate's evolution.

"The new identity reflects who we are today -- rooted in heritage, powered by innovation and a global outlook," he said.

In a statement, the company said the redesigned logo retains the iconic ellipse, now evolved into a sphere to signify Emami's global footprint and adaptability.

"The stylised 'e' in the centre symbolises reinvention and continuous growth. A modernised colour palette and refined typeface aim to project confidence and forward momentum," it said.

As part of the rebranding, each of Emami's businesses will adopt a modern typeface and distinct colour derived from the new corporate design, aligning with the group's unified yet diverse identity, it added.