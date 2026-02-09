Embassy Developments loss widens in Q3 at Rs 234 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Realty firm Embassy Developments Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 233.71 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 26.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 264.01 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 329.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Embassy Developments Ltd (formerly Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd) is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It develops residential and commercial projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai and Indore. PTI MJH MJH MR