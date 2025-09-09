Embassy Developments sells plots worth Rs 204 cr in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Realty firm Embassy Developments Ltd has sold plots worth Rs 204 crore in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that Paradiso, its latest luxury plotted development within the Embassy Springs township in North Bengaluru, has sold out immediately, clocking pre-sales of about Rs 204 crore.

Spread across 6.4 acres, the project has large plots ranging from 4,300 sq ft to 4,800 sq ft, starting at Rs 4.3 crore.

Embassy Developments Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It develops residential, commercial, and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects. PTI MJH MJH SHW SHW