Embassy Developments to launch 6 housing projects in Bengaluru, eyes over Rs 10K cr revenue

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Realty firm Embassy Developments Ltd on Monday said it will launch six new residential projects in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue of Rs 10,300 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it will launch these six projects valued at around Rs 10,300 crore in North Bengaluru.

"With RERA approval for two of our projects, we have entered an exciting phase of growth and are confident of achieving our pre-sales target of approximately Rs 5,000 crore for FY26," Aditya Virwani, Managing Director at Embassy Developments Ltd., said.

North Bengaluru continues to be one of its most strategic markets, he added.

Embassy Developments Ltd is the flagship company of Bengaluru-based Embassy Group.

The group is also a promoter of WeWork India and a sponsor of Embassy Office Parks REIT. PTI MJH MJH SHW