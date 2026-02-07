Embassy REIT declares distribution of Rs 613 cr to unitholders for Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Realty firm Embassy Office Parks REIT has declared distribution of Rs 613 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended December on better income.

Revenue from operations rose 17 per cent annually to Rs 1,193 crore during October-December period of this fiscal while the net operating income (NOI) increased 19 per cent to Rs 985 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company delivered quarterly distribution of Rs 613 crore or Rs 6.47 per unit, up 10 per cent annually, it added.

During December quarter, the company raised Rs 400 crore through a commercial paper at an effective rate of 6.44 per cent per annum.

Amit Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said it was another strong quarter for Embassy REIT, underpinned by sustained leasing momentum, robust GCC demand across its gateway markets, and disciplined financial execution.

"We delivered 4.6 million square feet of leasing year-to-date (April-December 2025), reported our highest-ever Revenue and NOI, announced our first third-party acquisition and continued to enhance distributions for our unitholders," he said.

The company is focusing on acquiring high-quality, income accretive assets that strengthen its portfolio and create long-term value, he said.

Embassy REIT owns and operates a portfolio of over 50 million square feet of office spaces across India's key markets, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai. PTI MJH ANU ANU