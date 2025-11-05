Embassy REIT posts 15 pc rise in net operating income in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Embassy Office Parks REIT on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent increase in its net operating income (NOI) to Rs 927 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its revenue from operations rose 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,124 crore during the July-September quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Pvt Ltd, which is the Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting, declared a distribution of Rs 617 crore, or Rs 6.51 per unit, to unitholders for the second quarter of this fiscal.

The record date for the distribution is November 8, 2025, and it will be paid on or before November 14, 2025.

The company leased 1.5 million square feet during the September quarter, including 1 million square feet of new leases, 0.4 million square feet of renewals, and 4,000 square feet of pre-leases in Chennai.

"Bengaluru led demand, accounting for over 85 per cent of Q2 leases. Chennai also saw strong traction, driven by sustained GCC interest in our recently acquired asset within a key micro-market," the company said.

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

It owns and operates a 50.8 million square feet portfolio of 14 office parks in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region and Chennai.

Embassy REIT's portfolio comprises 40.9 million square feet of completed operating area.

The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park.