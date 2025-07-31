Embassy REIT Q1 net operating income rises 15 pc to Rs 871.8 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Embassy Office Parks REIT on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in its net operating income to Rs 871.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net operating income stood at Rs 757.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company will distribute Rs 549.8 crore to unitholders for the April-June quarter, an increase of 4 per cent from the same quarter of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the June quarter, the company leased 2 million sq ft area, up 9 per cent annually. This included around 1 million sq ft of new leases, 3,60,000 square feet of renewals and 6,65,000 sq ft of pre-leases.

The board also accepted the resignation of Ritwik Bhattacharjee as the Chief Executive Officer (Interim). He will continue as a Senior Advisor to Embassy REIT.

It approved the appointment of Amit Shetty as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 1, 2025. PTI MJH MJH SHW