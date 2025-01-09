Embassy REITs rents out 2.07 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru to cybersecurity firm Rubrik

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Embassy Office Parks REIT has rented out 2,07,000 square feet office space in Bengaluru to global cybersecurity firm Rubrik, signalling strong demand for premium workspaces.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that it has signed an Agreement to Lease (ATL) with Rubrik at 'Embassy TechVillage' project in Bengaluru.

Located on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Embassy TechVillage is one of Embassy REIT's flagship office parks which offers world-class office spaces, retail hubs, and recreational facilities.

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns and operates a 51.1 million (511 lakh) square feet portfolio of 14 office parks in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai.

Embassy REIT's portfolio comprises 38.4 million (384 lakh) square feet of completed operating area.

The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants. PTI MJH SHW