embedUR Systems lines up Rs 500 cr investment plan

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) embedUR Systems Ltd, engaged in embedded systems and technology, was witnessing profitable growth year-on-year and has lined up a Rs 500 crore investment plan spread over the next five years, a top official said on Wednesday.

The investments would include setting up infrastructure facilities and increasing headcount among others, company founder and CEO Rajesh C Subramaniam said here.

"In the first phase, embedUR will invest Rs 100 crore in 2024 towards strengthening its expertise in new technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence), Edge Computing, developing the infrastructure, accelerating innovation, expanding market outreach and increasing headcount," he told PTI.

Established in 2004, Subramaniam said the company has been growing year-on-year for the last 19 years at an average of 20-30 per cent.

According to him, the company invested Rs 150 crore in the Chennai facility last year as part of its commitment towards the India growth focus.

"We strongly believe that Chennai's strategic geographical positioning along with the availability of the vast engineering talent, provides it with an immense potential to develop into a Global Embedded Systems Hub and become a key player in providing cutting-edge embedded technologies," he said.

"We pride ourselves on providing high-quality solutions and that comes at a certain cost," he said.

The embedded systems market in India is expected to grow multi-fold due to the consistent advancement in technology and increase in sales of smart devices, wearables, and automation of the industrial sector, he said.

embedUR Systems provides bespoke solutions to a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 clients across industries.

The organisation is known for its expertise in providing turn-key connectivity products and solutions that facilitate faster market entry and improved margins for the clients.

Currently, embedUR's technology is deployed in millions of embedded devices across the globe.

The markets in India and Asia are expected to grow exponentially due to affordability, wide-scale utilisation of electronic components and the increasing adoption of connected technologies across various sectors such as automobiles, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

Through this strategic investment plan, embedUR plans to support organisations across industries and help them bring cost-effective solutions to their customers. The company would also focus on serving the growing Asian markets from India, he said.

Elaborating about the investment plan, he said 65-70 per cent of the investments would go to increase the employee base from 310 to about 400, setting up infrastructure facilities and building team capabilities around cyber security, and artificial intelligence and the remaining investments would be focused on 'branding and marketing.' "We are committing Rs 100 crore every year, over the next five years. We are looking at setting up a facility in Tamil Nadu in Tier II cities. This investment of ours will further strengthen our capabilities, allowing us to harness India's incredible engineering talent pool to fuel innovation and future growth," he said responding to a query.

Observing that India was driving the growth in the embedded systems market, in the Asia Pacific region, he said India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam were offering the potential to grow in this sector.

"We offer better value to the customers helping them grow. We have proved ourselves repeatedly in delivering complex solutions at a rapid pace, enabling our clients to bring new technologies to the market quickly," he added.

"With the evolution of new technologies such as Cloud/ AI, and increasing affordability of electronic components, we foresee an unprecedented demand for embedded technologies across industries," he said. PTI VIJ SS