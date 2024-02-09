Embraer Defense & Security collaborates with Mahindra for Air Force's transport aircraft procurement project

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Group on Friday announced a collaboration for a project related to procurement of transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

The agreement, signed at the Brazilian embassy in New Delhi, is aimed at jointly fulfilling the acquisition of C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft by the Indian Air Force in its upcoming Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) procurement project, according to a statement.

"India has a diverse and strong defence and aerospace industry and we have chosen Mahindra as our partner to jointly pursue the MTA programme," said Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security.

He also said that India is a "key market for Embraer" and this partnership is "a symbol of strengthening relations between Brazil and India and a way to foster Global South cooperation".

As per the pact, Embraer and Mahindra will engage with the Indian Air Force to identify next steps of the MTA programme, as well as contact the local aerospace industry in India to start developing the industrialization plan for the project, the statement said.

"The C-390 Millennium is the most advanced military airlifter in the market, and we believe that this partnership will not only bolster the operational prowess of the Indian Air Force, but also provide an efficient industrialization solution that aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Make in India," said Vinod Sahay, President, Aerospace & Defence Sector, and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra.

C-390 Millennium aircraft offers high productivity and operating flexibility with low operating costs. The aircraft can carry payload of 26 tonnes and fly at a speed of 870 kilometre per hour, the statement said. PTI IAS HVA