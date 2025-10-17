Embraer inaugurates office in Delhi; says India central to its global vision

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Brazilian aerospace major Embraer on Friday inaugurated its office in the national capital as the company seeks to strengthen its presence in the country's commercial aviation, defence, business aviation, services and support, and urban air mobility segments.

Embraer, whose E-Jets began operations in India in 2005, currently has nearly 50 aircraft in the country serving the Indian Air Force, government agencies, business jet operators and commercial airline Star Air.

In a release, the company said the new office will serve as the central hub for its operations in India to capitalise on opportunities within the country's aerospace and defence industry.

"This includes growing its teams across corporate functions and specialised units focused on procurement, supply chain and engineering. Embraer's strategic investment reflects its long-term vision to strengthen its presence in India, and to collaborate closely with the local industry to support the country's mission of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and its Make in India initiatives," it said.

Embraer President & CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said India is a market central to its global vision. "This office spans across all our business units and will strengthen collaboration with partners, customers, and suppliers".

Eve Air Mobility, backed by Embraer, is actively expanding into India through strategic partnerships.

This includes working with JetSetGo to explore the deployment of its Urban Air Traffic Management software, Vector, that helps address congestion and supports sustainable travel.

Also, Eve has partnered with Hunch Mobility to study the launch of electric commuter flights in Bengaluru, the release said.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Brazil's Defence Minister José Múcio, Commander of the Brazilian Air Force Marcelo Damasceno and Brazil's Ambassador to India Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nóbrega, among others, were present at the inaugural function.

According to the release, the company's increased presence will enable greater engagement with Indian stakeholders, customers and the broader aerospace supply chain.

In the defence segment, the ERJ145 platform forms the basis of the Indian Air Force's 'Netra' AEW&C aircraft, and the Legacy 600 aircraft is used for the transportation of government officials and VIPs by the Indian Air Force and Border Security Force (BSF). The company is also positioning the C-390 Millennium as the best solution for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, the release said.

In June this year, Neto told PTI in an interview that the company will put in place a procurement team to explore opportunities in the Indian supply chain and look at the possibility of procuring components and services from India.