Embraer, Mahindra Grp plan to set up MRO facility for C-390 Millennium aircraft in India

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer on Thursday announced its plans to establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in India, in collaboration with Mahindra Group, for C-390 Millennium aircraft after its selection in the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme.

The proposed MRO facility, as part of its localisation strategy in the domestic market, will provide comprehensive maintenance and sustainment for the C-390 fleet, supporting high levels of operational readiness and availability, Embrarer said in a statement.

The proposed facility is expected to deliver a full spectrum of services, including base and heavy maintenance, structural inspections and testing, component repair and overhaul, avionics support, and training, it added.

The initiative reinforces the companies' joint commitment to positioning the C-390 Millennium as a strong solution for India's future medium transport aircraft requirements.

Embaer and Mahindra Group had last October inked a strategic partnership to produce the C-390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft in India.

This collaboration aims to support the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, with plans to establish local manufacturing, strengthening the 'Make in India' initiative, Embraer said.

"Embraer is committed to delivering not only a world-class aircraft but also a robust, long-term support ecosystem tailored to India's operational and industrial requirements," said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defence & Security.

The C-390 Millennium is the most modern military transport aircraft in its class, offering a payload capacity of up to 26 tonnes and higher speed and range compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft.

It is capable of performing a wide range of missions, including cargo and troop transport, airdrop operations, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions, the Brazilian aircraft maker said.

The aircraft can operate from temporary or unpaved runways and may be configured for air-to-air refuelling, both as a tanker and as a receiver, it said, adding that the in-service fleet has demonstrated a mission completion rate above 99 per cent, highlighting its productivity and reliability.

"A state-of-the-art C-390 Millennium MRO capability in India would ensure high aircraft availability, enhanced operational autonomy and a comprehensive local sustainment solution for the Indian Air Force throughout the aircraft's lifecycle," said Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group.

While the primary objective of the MRO is to support the Indian Air Force fleet, Embraer said it is also evaluating the potential for India to serve as a regional MRO hub, providing sustainment services for other C-390 Millennium operators in the future.

"Embraer and Mahindra intend to expand collaboration with Indian Aerospace companies to drive higher localisation of C-390 Millennium and also to support MRO activities, reinforcing our commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Carlos Naufel, President and CEO of Embraer Services & Support.

"In addition to fleet support, this new facility could create high-skill employment and further contribute to the integration of Indian companies into Embraer's global supply chain," he added.