Embraer sees huge opportunities in Indian market, says executive

Bangkok, Nov 15 (PTI) Brazilian aerospace major Embraer is looking to tap the "huge opportunities" in the Indian aviation market as its aircraft can provide competitive seat cost for the operators, according to a senior executive.

Currently, Embraer, whose E-Jets began operations in India in 2005, has nearly 50 aircraft in the country serving the Indian Air Force, government agencies, business jet operators and commercial airline Star Air.

At a briefing here on Saturday, Raul Villaron, Senior Vice President - Head of Region for Asia Pacific at Embraer, said the aircraft maker is targeting the Indian market because it is an untapped market in Asia.

"India is a market with lowest yields worldwide... if you don't have seat cost that is competitive, then it is very difficult to make it work.

"With E195-E2 (aircraft) and high density seat configuration, the seat cost is very competitive...," he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of 69th Assembly of Presidents of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) here.

Embraer's E195-E2 can have up to 146 seats.

India is seen as a cost-conscious aviation market and airlines are of the view that airfares in the country are quite competitive.

According to Villaron, in India, there is also a sizeable turboprop fleet that can be replaced while the biggest opportunity is the blue ocean opportunity or markets where nobody is flying.

On October 17, Embraer inaugurated its office in Delhi as the company seeks to strengthen its presence in the country's commercial aviation, defence, business aviation, services and support, and urban air mobility segments. PTI RAM HVA