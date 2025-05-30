Embraer sets up subsidiary in India

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Embraer has set up a subsidiary in India as the Brazilian major seeks to strengthen its presence in defence, commercial aviation, services and support, and urban air mobility space in the country.

The aerospace and defence major has a significant presence with around 50 Embraer planes and 11 aircraft types currently operating in India.

In a release on Friday, Embraer said its growth in the country also underscores the strengthening of ties between Brazil and India.

"The establishment of a subsidiary in India aims at strengthening its interests across defence, commercial aviation, business aviation, services & support and the burgeoning urban air mobility sector.

"Embraer is working on growing its team in the country, building capacity to capitalise on the opportunities within the country's ever-evolving aerospace and defence industry. This includes establishing teams across corporate functions and specialised cells focused on procurement, supply chain and engineering," it said.

Among other initiatives, the company, in February 2024, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahindra Defence Systems to evaluate the opportunity to jointly pursue the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme with the C-390 Millennium. C-390 is a new generation multi-mission aircraft.

Embraer President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said India is a key market for the company and is excited to deepen its collaboration with the Indian aerospace and defence industry, leveraging expertise and technology to contribute to the nation's growth and Make in India efforts.

Regional carrier Star Air has an all-Embraer fleet, operating E175 and ERJ145 aircraft.

Embraer aircraft that are operated by Indian Forces include the Legacy 600 aircraft used for the transportation of government officials and VIPs by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Border Security Force (BSF) and the 'Netra' AEW&C aircraft based on the Embraer ERJ145 platform operated by the IAF.