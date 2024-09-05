Emcure Pharma brings product range for menopause wellness

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched a product range aimed at supporting women through their menopausal journey.

The Arth range of products addresses the challenges faced by women during menopause, combining scientific research with an understanding of women's health needs, the drug firm said in a statement.

The product range is meticulously developed to alleviate common menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and vaginal dryness to enable a woman to transition through the critical juncture of her natural cycle.

"With Arth, our focus is to raise awareness and increase access with affordable products to help women navigate menopause with good health and self-strength," Emcure Pharmaceuticals Whole-time Director Namita Thapar said.