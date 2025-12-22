Emcure Pharma launches weight loss drug

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a medication for weight loss.

The company has commercially launched Poviztra, semaglutide injection, across India.

With this launch Emcure becomes the first Indian company to exclusively distribute and commercialise Poviztra, a second brand of Novo Nordisk’s Semaglutide injection for weight management, the company said in a statement.

Available in a once-weekly pen device in five strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 1.7 mg and a maintenance dosing of 2.4 mg, the products will be priced starting Rs 8,790 per month (four weekly doses), it added.

It comes in a pen device that provides the convenience of simple administration of precise dosing, the company stated.

Poviztra is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition –hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or dyslipidemia.

Poviztra is also indicated to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults.

“India is facing a significant obesity crisis, having nearly 254 million people living with generalised obesity and an additional 351 million living with abdominal obesity.

The introduction of Poviztra marks an important step in expanding equitable access to scientifically validated weight-management solutions,” Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO and Managing Director Satish Mehta said.

