Emcure Pharma Q3 net profit rises 48 pc YoY at Rs 231 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday posted a 48 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 231 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by robust sales growth in business verticals.

The drug firm reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 156 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,363 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,963 crore in the year-ago period, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO and MD Satish Mehta said Q3 delivered a strong performance, with all its businesses outpacing industry growth.

The company’s focus remains on improving profitability even as it continues to invest in people, products and processes to drive strong growth, he added.

"The Novo Nordisk partnership has given Emcure an early-entry advantage, positioning us well in the fast-growing obesity segment. We remain focused on delivering strong growth along with margin improvement,” Mehta stated.

Emcure shares were trading 0.94 per cent up at Rs 1,519.85 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS DR DR