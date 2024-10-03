Emcure Pharma signs pact with Gilead for manufacturing, supply of HIV drug lenacapavir globally

New Delhi: Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has signed a royalty-free voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Ireland UC to manufacture and supply generic versions of HIV treatment drug lenacapavir.

This agreement is part of a broader effort to increase global access to lenacapavir for HIV prevention and treatment, with a focus on high-incidence, resource-limited countries, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Emcure will play a crucial role in ensuring the availability of high-quality, low-cost versions of lenacapavir in 120 countries, primarily in low- and lower-middle-income regions, it added.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Managing Director and CEO Satish Mehta said the partnership with Gilead is part of a global initiative to expand access to critical HIV medicines.

"By bringing lenacapavir to the regions that need it most, we are taking a step forward in improving health outcomes worldwide," he added.