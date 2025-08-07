Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q1 PAT up 40.76 pc at Rs 215 cr

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday reported 40.76 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 215 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 driven by robust performance of both domestic and international businesses.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 153 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,101 crore as against Rs 1,815 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,809.98 crore as compared to Rs 1,630.81 crore.

International business revenue from operations was up 22.1 per cent at Rs 1,106 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 906 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Similarly, domestic revenue from operations was at Rs 995 crore as against Rs 909 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, up 9.4 per cent. It was led by strong performance in all key therapies and aided by new initiatives in derma and OTC.

Commenting on the performance, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO and Managing Director, Satish Mehta said,"We delivered robust performance across all businesses in Q1. We continue to augment our portfolio in all our focus markets though in-licensing and in-house development." He further said,"The expanded Sanofi partnership positions us well in the fast growing metabolic segment." On the way forward, he said,"We also have a strong product pipeline for both our domestic and international markets which will fuel future growth. We remain focused on improving efficiencies to drive sustained improvement in margins."