Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q4 PAT up 63% at Rs 197 cr

New Delhi: Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 63 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 197 crore during the March quarter.

The Pune-headquartered firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 121 crore on a consolidated basis a year ago.

During the January-March period, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,116 crore, up 19.5 per cent year-on-year from Rs 1,771 crore.

In a statement, the company said the quarter saw strong performance across both its domestic and international businesses.

Emcure's domestic business grew 24.8 per cent year-on-year, led by its women's health and cardio franchises.

Meanwhile, the international business registered a growth of 15.6 per cent.

"In Europe we recently acquired a portfolio of products and secured key regulatory approvals which will aid growth going forward, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' said.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd CEO and Managing Director Satish Mehta said, "Over the past year, we have effectively executed our strategies across both domestic and international markets. On the domestic side, we have expanded our covered market and built a strong product pipeline of upcoming launches."