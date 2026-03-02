Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs distribution pact with Roche for nephrology, transplant medicine

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has signed a distribution agreement with Roche for select products in the nephrology and transplant medicine portfolio.

Under the agreement, effective April 1, 2026, Emcure will distribute Roche's established and globally recognised brands in the nephrology and transplant segment in India, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The agreement includes brands 'CellCept' - a globally leading immunosuppressant and original Roche innovation, supporting organ transplants worldwide since 1995, along with 'Mircera' and 'Neorecormon', which are proven therapies for anaemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), it added.

"Roche's globally trusted innovations strongly complement our existing portfolio and reach. Together, we aim to expand access to these critical therapies and support physicians in delivering optimal care to patients across India," Emcure Pharmaceuticals Managing Director & CEO, Satish Mehta said.

Roche India & Neighbouring Markets, Managing Director & CEO, Rajji Mehdwan said, "Through Emcure's strong distribution network and clinical engagement, we believe these medicines can reach a larger number of patients who can benefit from Roche's long-standing innovations in transplant and CKD care." The collaboration is aimed at improving patient access to proven therapies while supporting better anaemia management and long-term outcomes for patients with CKD and transplant needs, the company said. PTI RKL MR