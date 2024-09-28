Emerald Haven Realty acquires two land parcels in North Bengaluru, Chennai

Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) Property developer Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald) has acquired two land parcels that offer combined revenue of Rs 900 crore, the company said on Saturday.

TVS Emerald, a fully owned subsidiary of TVS Holdings Ltd has acquired 4 acre land with a tentative saleable area of half a million sq ft in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru with a potential booking value of Rs 600 crore and another four acre land in Padur, Chennai that offers a booking value of Rs 300 crore.

"Our dual expansion in Bengaluru and Chennai demonstrates our commitment to delivering premium residential projects in high-growth areas. The Thanisandra project, our second in North Bengaluru, comes at a time when the region is seeing rapid development." said TVS Emerald Director and CEO, Sriram Iyer in a company statement.

Thanisandra offers excellent connectivity to Kempagowda International airport, National Highway 44 and Outer Ring Road while Padur strengthens the brands' presence in the city.

"Additionally, our investment in Padur, Chennai underlines our focus on strengthening our presence in the Chennai market with projects that cater to the evolving needs of urban homebuyers," he added. PTI VIJ ROH