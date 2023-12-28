Emergency healthcare provider CIPACA gets financial grant from USAID supported SAMRIDH

Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Emergency healthcare provider in rural areas CIPACA on Thursday said it has received funding of Rs 2 crore from USAID supported SAMRIDH finance facility for its expansion plans.

Chennai Interventional Pulmonology and Critical Care Associates (CIPACA) said the funding would be utilised to set up intensive care units in partnership with hospitals located in taluks and districts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

The investment was approved after a USAID committee reviewed CIPACA's high-impact rural ICU solutions to enhance healthcare delivery in India, a press release here said.

SAMRIDH is a multi-stakeholder innovation and financing platform supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). SAMRIDH offers grants and debt financing provisions to scale high-impact health solutions that can strengthen healthcare delivery in the country.

"USAID recognised CIPACA's efforts, and we are grateful for this grant. This encourages us to move further with our expansion and offer our services to patients living in other states as well" CIPACA Managing Director Dr Raja Amarnath said.

CIPACA has established ICUs in over 10 states and has partnered with over 20 hospitals located in taluk and at district levels. PTI VIJ ANE