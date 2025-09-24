Emergent raises USD 23 mn in funding led by Lightspeed

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Agentic vibe-coding platform Emergent on Wednesday said it has raised USD 23 million (about Rs 190 crore) in series A funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and angel investors, including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot, and Balaji Srinivasan.

The latest infusion takes Emergent's total funding to USD 30 million.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen the workforce, deepen investments in research, the company said in a statement.

"The funds will be used to deepen our investment in AI research, scale our platform globally and bring exceptional people on board to fuel that growth. This will allow us to accelerate innovation, strengthen our product capabilities, and deliver meaningful solutions that help our users achieve more faster," said Mukund Jha, Co-founder & CEO, Emergent.

Launched in 2025, the Emergent platform enables anyone to build full-stack, production-ready applications using autonomous AI agents. PTI ANK TRB