Emerging tech skill sets to drive 1 mn jobs by 2030: Quess IT Staffing report

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Emerging technologies like quantum computing and Generative AI are expected to create over 1 million jobs by 2030, a report by Quess IT Staffing said underlining just how skills in domains of artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and blockchain are transforming industries.

Emerging technologies also are expected to contribute over USD 150 billion to India’s economy by 2030, cementing its position as a global technology leader. In all of this, Bengaluru remains the hotbed of tech hiring.

Capabilities in emerging areas like AI/ML, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and blockchain are transforming industries with innovative applications.

AI/ML enhances efficiency in healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, automotive, and manufacturing through diagnostics, fraud detection, and quality control.

"India’s technology workforce is witnessing a transformative shift. The synergy of traditional skills like ERP (enterprise resource planning) with breakthrough technologies such as AI/ML and Quantum Computing presents unparalleled opportunities," Kapil Joshi, CEO of Quess IT Staffing said.

Bengaluru continues to dominate the hiring landscape, contributing nearly half (43.5 per cent) of the tech demand, followed by Hyderabad (13.4 per cent) and Pune (10 per cent).

