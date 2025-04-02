Eminent persons leading universities need of time: Education minister

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday defended in the Rajya Sabha the decision to amend UGC guidelines for appointing eminent persons as vice chancellors in universities and said they have been brought keeping in view the need of the time.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Pradhan said the University Grants Commission (UGC) has all the authority to come out with "reformist regulations" as some members expressed concern over the draft guidelines that seek to appoint eminent persons as vice chancellors of universities.

The minister said this is a draft regulation proposed by the UGC and it has put the same in the public domain.

He noted that the UGC has communicated to the state governments through chief secretaries, principal secretaries (education) and all central universities' vice chancellors mentioned as nodal persons to coordinate these things.

"Beyond that, more than 10 state governments have participated and given their suggestions. More than 52 universities, including central, state, private, deemed and all kinds of universities, have given their valuable suggestions either way. Some have appreciated, some have disagreements and some have suggested and all these things are at the consultation level. It is a widely-consultative approach and now, it is also in the public domain," he said.

On how the VCs are selected, Pradhan said since India got independence, the roles of governors and the UGC in this regard have been deliberated upon.

He said after some political parties went to court, the Supreme Court gave a blanket direction that the UGC's suggestions shall prevail upon everything else.

"In recent past, due to the nature of our federal structure, unfortunately in a few states (two-three states), a new debate has started on who will select the panel of experts. Whether the governor will select of his own or take help of the state government. The secretary of the government is a representative of the state government and all authority is with him to coordinate between state governments and the office of the chancellor," Pradhan said.

On selecting eminent persons as VCs, he said, "The time is changing and in the new era of technology and innovation and the new order of economy, who will be the leader of a university? One is academics, one is administrative. The time has come to blend both the things." "Looking into the emerging trend of the globe and need of the time, the UGC has rightly envisioned that eminent persons from different walks of life should lead the universities," the minister asserted.

He said one has to look into the present needs and trends as well as the emerging trends.

The country should be prepared as a skill hub, he noted.

"I am confident that the new generation will take up this challenge and come out with flying colours," the minister said.

In his written reply to a starred question, Pradhan said, "Education is a subject in the Concurrent List and both Parliament and the state legislatures have powers to legislate. As per Entry 66, List I of Schedule VII to the Constitution of India, the power to legislate for 'coordination and determination of standards in institutions for higher education or research and scientific and technical institutions' vests in the central government.

"Section 26(1)(e) of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 empowers the UGC to make regulations regarding 'defining the qualifications that should ordinarily be required of any person to be appointed to the teaching staff of the university, having regard to the branch of education in which he is expected to give instructions." The minister said section 26(1)(g) of the UGC Act empowers the UGC to make regulations "regulating the maintenance of standards and the coordination of work or facilities in universities".

"The draft regulations have set either NET/SET or PhD as the minimum qualification for the post of Assistant Professor to balance national standards and state autonomy in higher education. Further, these regulations are designed to ensure academic excellence while respecting the diverse educational frameworks of different states.

"Moreover, the UGC draft regulations 2025 aim to create more inclusive and multidisciplinary higher education ecosystem, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, by allowing professionals with diverse expertise, including those with NET/SET qualification, with the objective to bring fresh perspectives, industry experience, and research excellence into academia," he said.

"While NET/SET is an important eligibility criterion, faculty selection will continue to be rigorous, ensuring that candidates possess the necessary subject knowledge, research aptitude, and teaching skills. Moreover, universities will have the autonomy to assess a candidate's suitability through interviews, research contributions, and other academic credentials," the minister said.