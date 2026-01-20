Emirates NBD Bank gets CCI's nod to acquire majority stake in RBL Bank

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday approved Emirates NBD Bank's proposal to acquire a majority stake in private sector lender RBL Bank Ltd.

The move came after Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD) in October 2025 said that ENBD and RBL Bank's boards had cleared entering into definitive agreements to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank through a primary infusion of approximately USD 3 billion (Rs 26,850 crore).

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has cleared the proposed deal.

"Commission approves the proposed acquisition of certain shareholding in RBL Bank Limited by Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.)," the regulator said in a post on X.

Dubai-headquartered Emirates NBD is a leading banking group and is active in several countries, including India, while RBL Bank Ltd provides banking, financial and insurance services.

RBL also has an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in GIFT City, which functions as an overseas branch.

In October last year, Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD) announced that the proposed investment will be made via a preferential issue of up to 60 per cent and will be subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

As part of this transaction, ENBD will also make a mandatory open offer for the purchase of up to 26 per cent stake from the public shareholders of RBL Bank, in accordance with Sebi's takeover regulations.

Earlier, RBL Bank reported a 555 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit to Rs 214 crore, helped by a steep decline in provisions.

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 33 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 179 crore in the preceding June quarter.

Its core net interest income grew 5 per cent to Rs 1,657 crore on the back of a 14 per cent increase in advances and a 0.12 per cent growth in net interest margin to 4.63 per cent.

In a separate deal, the competition watchdog said it has approved the acquisition of a certain equity stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

"The proposed combination involves the acquisition by the acquirer (Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd) of an additional 30.58 per cent shareholding in the target (Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd)," the regulator said in a release.

As of date, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise already holds 68.84 per cent equity stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle, which will increase to 99.42 per cent after the completion of the transaction.

"Commission approves acquisition of an additional 30.58 per cent equity stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited," the regulator said on X.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is the parent company of the Apollo Hospitals group. The group is engaged in providing a variety of services in the healthcare sector in the country.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle is engaged in the provision of primary and secondary healthcare services, diagnostic services, and telemedical consultation services in the country.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.