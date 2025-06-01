Emirates' Tim Clark pitches for more open access in Indian market

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark on Sunday said there is a need for more open access in the Indian market as he continued to pitch for increased bilateral rights to operate more flights to India.

The leading Gulf carrier, set to complete 40 years of operations in India this October, currently serves nine Indian cities.

At a briefing in the national capital, Clark also said the supply chain issues are a "bugbear".

Over the years, the airline has been pitching for enhanced bilateral rights between the two countries, which is currently at 65,000 seats per week, to operate at a higher capacity to meet the rising travel demand.

According to Clark, "you have to have open access" in the Indian market.

He also hoped that the situation would change.

Currently, the bilateral flying rights allow Dubai carriers -- Emirates and Flydubai -- to operate 65,000 seats weekly to India.

Similarly, Indian airlines can operate 65,000 seats to Dubai every week.

The flying rights on both sides are fully utilised and the last upward revision in the number of seats happened in 2015.