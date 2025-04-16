Emmvee expands module production capacity by 2 GWp

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Renewable energy player Emmvee on Wednesday said it has expanded module production capacity by 2 gigawatt peak (GWp).

"The company adds 2 GWp module capacity to become around 6.6 GWp strong in PV modules and 2.5 GWp in solar cells," the company said in a statement.

The new manufacturing unit covers nearly 4 lakh square feet of space and accommodates more than 500 new team members, including core engineering professionals, senior management, factory operations, and administrative staff.

Emmvee currently has a workforce of over 2,000, and the new hires will further add to its strength.

Suhas Donthi, President and CEO of Emmvee, said, "We are not only increasing capacity but also enhancing our technological advancements and business operations. The unit is designed with advanced automation and multiple levels of quality control and is versatile to produce different module sizes and formats".

Bengaluru-based Emmvee is a leading solar module manufacturing company.