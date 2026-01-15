Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Q3 profit jumps threefold to Rs 264 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Emmvee Photovoltaic Power on Thursday said its December quarter net profit tripled to Rs 263.6 crore mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 99.2 crore in October-December 2024-25, a company statement said.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,152.3 crore in the quarter from Rs 528.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

As of December 2025, the company's order book stands at 9.3 GW, providing strong revenue visibility. This includes 6.3 GW to be delivered over the next 12-18 months, it stated.

"We are pleased to report a quarter of exceptional growth, with our revenues more than doubling year-on-year. This robust performance is a testament to our strategic focus on capacity expansion and backward integration," Manjunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah, Chairman & Managing Director, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power said.

Emmvee is the second-largest pure-play integrated module and cell manufacturer in India.