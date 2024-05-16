Emoha partners with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to provide eldercare solutions

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Eldercare services provider Emoha on Thursday said it has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co (ABHICL) to offer personalized senior care solutions.

Advertisment

"This collaboration will empower ABHICL to offer personalized senior care solutions to its corporate clients and group mediclaim policyholders," it said in a statement.

The collaboration, it said, will empower Emoha to forge a path towards a future where senior care is not only accessible but also tailored to address the unique needs of each individual in the family.

Soumyajit Roy, Co-Founder and CEO of Emoha said: "Our new strategic partnerships with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co will allow us to significantly expand our reach and offerings for the elderly across India, ensuring holistic care for their emotional, physical and financial well-being".

Pankaj Arora, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Emoha said that young adults often face immense stress juggling work and caring for aging loved ones.

"We are committed to serving two million elders this year," he said. PTI RR CS RR MR