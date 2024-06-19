Emoha, SIS Alarms launch emergency response service for senior citizens

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Eldercare brand Emoha on Wednesday said it has partnered with security firm SIS Alarms (VProtect) to launch GoSecure, an emergency response service for senior citizens.

Recognising the challenges faced by senior citizens living alone, such as health risks and vulnerability to accidents, GoSecure offers a panic button which when pressed, triggers an instant response system operational, connecting them with a network of over 15,000 ambulance partners and geriatric care specialists for immediate assistance.

According to estimates, India's elderly population is projected to account for a staggering 17 per cent of the global senior citizen population by 2050, reaching a massive 347 million individuals.

"By combining our expertise and resources, we are introducing GoSecure, a first-of-its-kind emergency response service tailored specifically to the unique needs of our nation's elderly.

"This innovative service not only provides immediate assistance during emergencies but also offers peace of mind to families, knowing that their loved ones are protected and cared for," Saumyajit Roy, CEO and co-founder of Emoha, said. PTI RSN RSN SHW