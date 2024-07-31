Emotional Kharge urges Chair to expunge 'parivarvaad' allegations against him by BJP MP

New Delhi: An emotional Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the Chair to expunge certain remarks made by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari in the House regarding his political journey.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would look into the remarks made by Tiwari on Tuesday in the House and assured that any word that has hurt the Congress leader would not remain in the record.

Soon after laying of the listed paper in the House, the Congress leader pointed out that Tiwari referred to his political journey and said "his (Kharge's) entire family" was in politics.

"He made a comment regarding 'parivarvaad'. I request that this should be expunged (from the records)," Kharge said.

The Leader of Opposition further said he was a first generation politician and gave details of his political journey which started after joining the Congress party.

At one point he said his father died at the age of 85.

To this, Chairman Dhankhar wished him an even longer life than his father.

Kharge quipped, "I don't wish to live for long in this environment".

Stating that he was in the Chair when Tiwari made the remarks, Dhankar said he does not think that the BJP leader meant anything wrong for Kharge.

The Chairman assured the Congress leader he will minutely examine the records.