Employees increasingly prioritizing work-life balance over pay: Randstad survey

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Indian workforce is reshaping workplace priorities and traditional motivators like salary are taking a backseat as factors such as workplace flexibility and opportunities for learning and development (L&D) are gaining prominence, says a survey.

According to Randstad India's Workmonitor 2025 survey, 52 per cent of respondents said they are willing to leave jobs that do not offer flexibility and 60 per cent would leave a job if they did not have a good rapport with their manager.

These findings echo global trends on the changing workplace dynamics in today’s era, where talent is demanding more adaptive, inclusive, and future-ready workplaces, the survey said.

"The generational divide in Indian workplace expectations is narrowing, and the data is clear—flexibility is no longer a benefit; it’s a baseline expectation across all age groups.

"Whether it’s Gen Z entering the workforce, millennials balancing career growth with personal commitments, or Gen X in leadership roles, everyone values the ability to work on their own terms," Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India, a talent company, said.

Viswanath further said that flexibility must be embedded into work design, not treated as a perk. Equally, the demand for continuous learning highlights that talent isn’t just looking for jobs—they are looking for careers that evolve with them.

"Employers must recognize this shift and adapt their strategies to meet the evolving expectations of talent. Those who fail to do so risk losing top talent to organizations offering more progressive, personalized work experiences that empower talent to grow, contribute, and thrive in a rapidly changing world of work," Viswanath said.

According to the survey, 69 per cent of Indian workers prioritize a sense of belonging, signaling a shift towards a more inclusive work culture, compared to 55 per cent globally. Moreover, 67 per cent of employees would quit if their job did not offer learning and development (L&D) opportunities, compared to 41 per cent globally.

Moreover, value alignment, particularly around social and environmental issues, is crucial, with 70 per cent of employees stating they would not work for an organization that doesn't align with their values.

Flexibility continues to be a key decision-making factor, especially in India, where 60 per cent of employees would reject a job without flexible working hours, and 56 per cent would decline roles lacking flexibility in work location.

Additionally, 73 per cent of respondents indicated they would trust employers more if personalized work benefits, such as flexible hours and locations, were offered, the survey said.

