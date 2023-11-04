Employees of pharma company in Haryana get cars as Diwali gift

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) A pharmaceutical company in Haryana's Panchkula said it has gifted 12 cars to its employees and plans to give similar rewards to 38 others for their "hard work and loyalty" during this Diwali.

In a statement, Mits Healthcare Private Limited said it has given cars to its employees as a Diwali gift.

The company's director M K Bhatia, who referred to his employees as "celebrities", presented the cars to 12 "star performers".

The company also plans to give cars to 38 more employees in the near future, it said.

Bhatia attributed the success of his company to the hard work, dedication, and loyalty of his employees.

The company manufactures general range, critical care, orthopedics, gynaecology, dermatology, cosmeceuticals and cardio diabetic pharma products. PTI CHS VSD HVA