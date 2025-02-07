Employees of Samsung India resort to sit-in strike at TN plant

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) A section of employees at the factory of Korean home appliances manufacturer Samsung in Sriperumbudur near here have resorted to strike once again demanding reinstatement of three suspended employees who are part of the newly formed Samsung India Workers Union backed by CITU.

The sit-in strike by the employees, about 500 of them (from the total 1,750), would continue if their immediate demands are not met with, union sources said.

It may be recalled the employees were on strike for more than 30 days in 2024 pressing for various demands including wage revision and it was later called off after the Tamil Nadu government's intervention.

"One of the main issues that were earlier put forth to the management is not to coerce the employees to join the Workers' Committee which is backed by the management. Now already about 25 of the employees have signed the Committee. The management forces other employees to sign and be a part of the Committee which we as union, have not agreed to. This was the most important point which we had put forth when the strike was held last year. But they (Samsung India management) have violated it. Second, the management has terminated the services of three employees," as they didn't sign to committee as told by the management, Union sources told PTI on Friday.

"Three of the suspended employees are office bearers of the union. One holds the post of Vice President and the other two are deputy secretaries", they said.

Responding, Samsung India described the claims made by the union as 'false' and 'misleading', stating the company did not force any worker to join the committee or to leave the union.

Taking note of the strike which is on from February 5, a spokesperson told PTI: "Samsung does not condone any unlawful actions by employees that disrupt the industrial peace at the workplace." "The company has filed official complaints with the relevant authorities against certain workers who have violated this policy. They will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action following a formal enquiry and have been suspended to protect the work environment and other workers. This legitimate measure was taken in accordance with all applicable Indian laws." The company further said the management was open to holding discussions with the agitating employees facilitated by government authorities.

"Despite the illegal action by some, most of our workers remain dedicated to ensuring that normal business operations continue. We continue to make efforts towards a collective agreement with our workers to resolve the issues and for this we remain open to a dialogue facilitated by the government," the spokesperson said.

The company has not forced any worker to either join the workers' committee or leave the Union. "Claims by the Union contrary to the above are false and misleading," the spokesperson added.

To a query, a senior employee said the Labour department normally invites the protesting workers for discussion and to amicably settle the issue. "But so far, there has been no response from the department either," he said.

A CITU member said the protest would continue until talks are held and the issue is resolved amicably. PTI VIJ SA