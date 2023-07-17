Employees' State Insurance Corporation adds 20.23 lakh new members in May

New Delhi: Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has added 20.23 lakh new subscribers in May 2023, according to the latest payroll data.

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 20.23 lakh new employees have been added in May 2023, a labour ministry statement said.

Around 24,886 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in May 2023, thus ensuring more coverage, it stated.

According to the data, more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 20.23 lakh employees added during May 2023, 9.40 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations, which is 47 per cent of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.96 lakh in May 2023.

The data also revealed that a total of 71 transgender employees have got registered under ESI Scheme in May 2023. It showed that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it added.