Employers support 'right to disconnect' yet most employees face contact after work hours: Report

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Even as 79 per cent of the employers support the "right to disconnect" policy, 88 per cent employees say they face contact after work hours, a survey report said on Monday.
According to global job site Indeed, over 79 per cent of respondents including employers opined that implementing the "right to disconnect" policy at work would be a positive step forward.
As India's workforce grapples with an "always on" culture, discussions around this policy are becoming increasingly important to address rising stress levels and employee burnout, it added.
However, 88 per cent of the employees said they are regularly contacted by their employers outside of work hours, with 85 per cent reporting that such communications continue even during sick leave or public holidays.
A majority of the employees (79 per cent) feel that not responding to work-related communication after hours may lead to repercussions such as missed promotions, damaged professional reputation, or project setbacks, said the report, which is based on a survey among over 1,000 employees and employers across sectors in the country.
According to the report, baby boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964) value constant availability, while Gen Z (born between late 1990s and early 2000s) prioritises work-life balance and mental health.
At the same time, employers worry about productivity but are open to extra compensation for out-of-hours accessibility, it said.
Among boomers, 88 per cent are more likely to feel valued when contacted outside of work hours. In contrast, over 50 per cent of Gen Z respondents share this view, the report said.
"Personal boundaries are now essential, today's workforce seeks balance, and organisations that provide this will gain strong loyalty and productivity. There's a need to foster a culture where employees feel safe and valued," Indeed India Talent Strategy Advisor Rohan Sylvester said.
The survey further reveals that 81 per cent of employers are concerned about losing top talent if they fail to respect work-life boundaries.
Meanwhile, 69 per cent of job seekers agree that they have a right to disconnect and trust that their managers would honour such a policy.
Over 81 per cent of employers expressed willingness to offer extra compensation for employees who remain accessible after hours, underlining their readiness to acknowledge the value of employees' time, the report added. PTI SM HVA