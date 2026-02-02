Employment generation is govt priority: Minister Shobha Karandlaje in reply to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The government on Monday said that employment generation is its priority and a host of steps have been taken to create jobs in the country.

In response to a question on unemployment crisis among youth raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje informed Lok Sabha that as per the latest PLFS reports, the estimated Worker Population Ratio (WPR) on usual status for age 15 years and above has increased from 46.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 58.2 per cent in 2023-24, indicating increase in employment trend.

"Employment generation coupled with improving employability is a priority of the Government. Accordingly, Government is implementing various employment generation schemes/ programmes in the country," the minister said.

She further said that the government's Skill India Mission (SIM) is re-skilling and up-skilling youth under various schemes such has Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Jan Shikshan Sansthan, National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme and Craftsmen Training Scheme through Industrial Training Institutes.

The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready, equipped with industry relevant skills, Karandlaje said.

Ministry of Labour and Employment is running the National Career Service (NCS) Portal which is a one-stop solution for providing career related services including information on jobs from private and government sectors, online & offline job fairs, job search & matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, skill development courses, skill/training programmes etc. through a digital platform.

The National Career Service (NCS) portal has been integrated with the e-Shram portal, which is a database of over 31 crore unorganised workers, including gig and platform workers.

This integration enables e-Shram registrants to access the full range of services available on the NCS portal, such as job search and related facilities. In addition, the Government is implementing the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, named the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, to support employment generation, enhance employability and social security across all sectors, with special focus on the manufacturing sector.

The scheme with an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs in the country, over a period of two years. PTI ABI CS ABI MR