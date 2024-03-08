Empowering women strategic necessity for sustainable growth: BRICS CCI WE

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Empowering women is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity for sustainable development, emphasised speakers, while participating in the BRICS CCI WE's 4th Annual Summit here on Friday.

The summit organised on International Women's Day was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh, veteran film actress Poonam Dhillon and former BRICS Sherpa Sanjay Bhattacharyya.

The transition from women's development to women-led development signifies not just a change in narrative but a commitment to empowering half of the population, said Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE.

"Women are no longer viewed as passive recipients of aid but as active agents of change, capable of leading and shaping their own development and that of their communities," she added.

Sonal Mansingh, who was the chief guest, emphasised that women's leadership is indispensable in building a more equitable and prosperous society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhillon said empowering women is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity for sustainable development.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) is a parent organisation that promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS and other friendly nations. The Women Empowerment Vertical BRICS CCI WE was created with a prime focus on women empowerment initiatives and policies across geographies. PTI DP DP BAL BAL