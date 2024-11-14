EMS company Jabil signs MoU with Gujarat govt, to set up unit at Dholera with Rs 1,000-cr investment

Ahmedabad, Nov 14 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Thursday signed an MoU with a leading EMS company Jabil to set up its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) unit with Rs 1,000 crore investment in Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR).

The MoU was signed between Gujarat's Science and Technology Department and Jabil in presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an official release said.

The MoU, signed between the Gujarat Science and Technology Department and Jabil -- a global leader in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions -- outlines an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the DSIR.

The new unit of Jabil will focus on sectors, including networking, capital goods, automotive, and other allied industries, the release said.

Jabil's new unit is expected to commence its operations in Dholera by 2027, and it is likely to create about 5,000 employment opportunities, it said.

Jabil Operations Director B N Shukla, and Mission Director of the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM) Manish Gurvan, signed the MoU, it added.

Jabil has over 50 years of industry experience and operates more than 100 locations around the world.

The company combines its extensive global reach with local expertise to deliver scalable, customised solutions, it said. PTI PD TRB