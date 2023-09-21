EMS Ltd shares climb nearly 34 pc in debut trade

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Shares of water and sewerage infra solutions player EMS Ltd on Thursday listed with a premium of nearly 34 per cent against the issue price of Rs 211.

The stock made its debut at Rs 281.55, registering a jump of 33.43 per cent on the BSE. Later, it rallied 36.82 per cent to Rs 288.70.

At the NSE, it began the trade at Rs 282.05, up 33.67 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,522.10 crore in early trade.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of EMS Ltd was subscribed 75.28 times on the final day of subscription on September 12, with heavy participation from institutional buyers.

The price range for the offer was Rs 200-211 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 146.24 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 82,94,118 equity shares.

The company offers water and sewerage infra solutions, including laying the sewerage network to build treatment plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. PTI SUM DRR