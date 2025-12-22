eNAM 2.0 teething troubles likely to be fixed by mid-Jan: Agri secy Devesh Chaturvedi

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The National Agriculture Market (eNAM) 2.0 -- launched on a pilot basis in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan in November -- is facing teething problems, which are likely to be fixed by mid-January, agriculture secretary Devesh Chaturvedi said.

New professionals are being roped in to address the technical glitches, Chaturvedi said.

"We are having teething problems. We are improving it. We hope that by mid-January, we will launch it on a full scale," Chaturvedi told PTI.

Once the pilot is successful in two states by mid-January, it will be launched across the country, he added.

eNAM 2.0 was rolled out in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan with pilot projects on November 4, 2024. The new module, launched in select mandis, focused on data migration and advanced features such as automated bidding and logistics integration.

"We have to continue eNAM, and we cannot stop it. We have to improve the version when we go across the country," Chaturvedi said.

Rajasthan has red-flagged issues it faced in the pilot being carried out in 173 mandis across the state. In a series of letters sent to the Centre in November, the state government cited difficulties in migrating data from the old platform to the new one, leading to a return to manual operations at mandis.

eNAM is a pan-India electronic trading portal that networks existing APMC mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities. It enables farmers, traders, and buyers to conduct online trading with better price discovery and transparent auctions.

The platform integrates over 1,000 markets across 18 states and union territories, supporting more than 200 commodities, including food grains, millets, vegetables, and fruits.

Farmers can trade via a mobile app or through commission agents, with features like quality assaying, single-point market fees, and pan-India licenses for traders.

eNAM 1.0 networks existing APMC mandis for online auctions of agricultural commodities, focusing on price discovery through e-trading within states. eNAM 2.0 upgrades this to a more scalable platform with integrated logistics, enabling seamless interstate trade and farm-gate sales.

eNAM 2.0 addresses 1.0's logistical gaps by reducing waste through faster movement and open-network compliance, and boosting farmer incomes via inclusive features such as mobile farm-gate modules.