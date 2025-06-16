ENBEE Trade and Finance board to consider interim dividend on Friday

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) ENBEE Trade and Finance on Monday said its board will meet this week to consider an interim dividend payment of up to 50 per cent for the 2025- 26 financial year.

The company’s board will meet on June 20 to consider the declaration of up to 50 per cent interim dividend for the current financial year, the non-banking finance company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The company last week announced a strategic alliance with Sunrise FinServe to significantly enhance the efficiency and scalability of its loan disbursement operations.

The collaboration will see ENBEE leveraging Sunrise FinServe’s industry expertise, distribution network, and advanced customer acquisition capabilities to bolster its lending processes.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 19.73 crore for FY25. Its net profit was Rs 4.95 crore in the last fiscal. The company is focusing on sustainable finance, targeting projects in solar panel installations, wind energy developments, Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure.