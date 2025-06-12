ENBEE Trade and Finance partners with Sunrise FinServe to boost loan disbursals

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Non-banking financial company ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd on Thursday announced a strategic alliance with Sunrise FinServe to enhance the efficiency and scalability of its loan disbursement operations.

The partnership marks a pivotal step in ENBEE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its lending ecosystem, particularly across Maharashtra and Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

This collaboration will see ENBEE leveraging Sunrise FinServe’s expertise, distribution network, and advanced customer acquisition capabilities to bolster its lending processes, it said, adding that the alliance will accelerate its growth in the retail lending space.

ENBEE Trade & Finance has taken an aggressive stance on sustainable finance, targeting projects in solar panel installations, wind energy developments, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, the company said.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd reported total revenue of Rs 19.73 crore against Rs 10.25 crore in FY2023-24. The company’s net profit for FY25 stood at Rs 4.95 crore against Rs 1.56 crore in FY24. PTI NKD MR MR