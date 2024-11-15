Encora adds former Infy CFO Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Digital engineering services company Encora on Friday said it has appointed Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Roy brings with him over three decades of experience, having previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Infosys and the Global CFO at Bharti Airtel.

As part of Encora's board, he will leverage his expertise in finance, risk management, and ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) to support the company's growth strategy, a company statement said.

"His extensive background in finance, combined with his experience in some of the best global brands in the tech and digital services industry, brings a unique strategic perspective to our leadership. Roy's expertise will be invaluable as we scale Encora globally and build a mature sustainable growth culture," Encora CEO Anand Birje said.

Santa Clara-headquartered Encora has 9,000 employees across 17 countries, including 4,500 in India. PTI ANK HVA