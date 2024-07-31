Encora expands strategic partnership with Cloud Software Group

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Encora has announced plans to expand its strategic relationship with Cloud Software Group to include extended product engineering and support.

The pact includes product development and engineering services under a managed services model, supporting the evolving needs of global businesses of Cloud Software Group (CSG), a release said on Wednesday.

As part of the existing partnership, Encora has established and operates a 'TIBCO' Center of Excellence (CoE) and Academy in India.

The centre employs over 350 engineers across technologies, contributing to the development, quality assurance, and support for the TIBCO platform and other key products.

"With the intent to build on the existing strategic relationship, Encora and Cloud Software Group have expanded the scope of engagement to include extended product engineering and support," according to the release.

While Cloud Software Group provides enterprise with mission-critical software, the Santa Clara, California-headquartered Encora is a technology modernisation and innovation partner to enterprise companies.

Encora's portfolio includes digital engineering services, including product engineering and development, cloud services, quality engineering, data and analytics, digital experience, cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Model (LLM) Engineering, among others. PTI MBI MBI SHW