Encore-Alcom sets up aluminum doors manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Encore-Alcom, a leading aluminum doors and windows manufacturer, on Thursday announced that its new manufacturing plant, India's first facility with auto robotic technology, started operations in Surat, Gujarat.

A press release from the city-based firm said the 1.84 lakh sq ft facility employs 500 people and the company is investing Rs 60 crore for it in a phased manner.

So far, the company has successfully executed 3,500 projects, including several projects in the US, UK, Dubai and Europe, the release further said, adding that Encore-Alcom is gearing up to expand its global footprint by entering Australia and the Middle East soon. PTI GDK KH